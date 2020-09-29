Here’s the death data published as of Sept. 1, 2020 by The Oregon Health Authority: In 2018 there were 3016 deaths/month in Oregon. In 2019; 311
During my egg breakfast, news show available here in Scappoose breathlessly lead with the “new cases” of virus and the new death total. I’m trying to sort this out.
It was recently reported that “clean” virus deaths, that would be those without additional causes, such as diabetes, heart-lung disease, obesity, or the like, amounted to only 6% of the listed deaths by virus.
Add to it these facts.
Hospitals gain an additional $36K from the feds if the virus is listed as a co-contributing factor in a death.
The swabs being tested for the virus are being amplified over 30 times, even up to 36. Among virologists comments on one newscast; “You could find the virus anywhere with that much amplification.”
If the virus is such a killer, why have deaths in Oregon where people are moving in, not out, fallen by 300/month?
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose
