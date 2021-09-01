In regards to Sheriff Pixley's letter to Gov Brown refusing to enforce public health mandates, I'd like to remind him of the Oregon Sheriff's Code of Ethics which requires him to " ...develop self-restraint and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others." and "...be exemplary in obeying the laws of the land and the regulations of my office."
Unfortunately, Sheriff Pixley has shown that he is willing to abandon the greater good of the community in favor of his personal biases. He is not a medical or public health expert yet he professes to speak on behalf of the citizens of Columbia County when it comes to mask and vaccine mandates and he is certainly not qualified to do so.
These are not difficult measures for the majority of us to follow and many, many of us are more than willing to do what it takes to protect the health of the larger community.
I am deeply disappointed in Sheriff Pixley's leadership and as a committed voter in this county I will be looking forward to the next opportunity to vote for a new sheriff.
Tonia Peckover
Scappoose
