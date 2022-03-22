With a war raging in Ukraine, it’s heartening that the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) talks are winding down with a hopeful return to the deal that was established in 2015 by a diverse group of international diplomats.
Trump’s “maximum pressure” approach has been a disastrous non-starter, as Iran resumed enriching uranium and is closer to a nuclear weapon now than it ever was. A new deal will show that the U.S. is serious about restoring our credibility on the global stage and committed to solving foreign policy challenges through diplomacy—not war.
I am thankful that Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici supported the deal in 2015 and I’ve urged them to support the JCPOA renewal.
Despite complex pathways to peace in the region, this one is a no-brainer that will help reduce the threat of nuclear war now and in the future.
Alison Weeks
Scappoose
