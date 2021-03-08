When citizens recognize a need they are willing vote to chip in with their tax dollars to fund capital projects.
Just a few years ago St. Helens citizens elected to fund taxes to build a new middle school, anew alternative school, and soon a renovated and enlarged high school.
St. Helens city staff is heavily promoting a new police station (“public safety building”). However, city staff wants to impose “a fee” on our water bills to fund it. The city already imposed a “fee” for the recreation department and just purchased a building for $800,000. This proposal like the previous one is dangerously close to crossing the line between a utility expense and a long-term tax for capital projects not related to utilities.
Schools are not allowed impose “fees”for capital projects, should the city? St. Helens citizens are willing to fund needed city projects. In the 1950’s St. Helens citizens elected to tax themselves to fund streetlights and sidewalks, and again in the 1960’sto fund major upgrades to the city water system and sewage treatment facilities.
The end is clear, a new police station, the means appears questionable. As previous City Councils have done,rather than unilaterally impose a long-term tax (sorry,“fee”) on its citizens, the city council should put the question to the voters. Such decisions have been made by St Helens citizens in the past.
As it should be now,and in the future.
Al Petersen
St Helens
