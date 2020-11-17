We are gearing up for another holiday season here in Child Welfare.
We need your help to pull this off.
Our amazing community partners are coming together to help us make the holidays a little brighter for children and families impacted by foster care here in our community. Riverside Community Outreach along with St. Helens Elks, Scappoose High School’s Dude Be Nice Group and ODHS will be filling a holiday box full of holiday cheer and delivering it to foster youth in Columbia County.
This year due to COVID-19 restrictions and closures we are doing virtual trees. Riverside Community Outreach and Every Child NW Oregon are hosting a virtual giving tree for families impacted by foster care in Columbia County. Each item listed on this wish list is for a specific child or teen.
Thank you for helping us make this holiday season special for families impacted by foster care in our community.We need your help to get the word out to our community that our trees have gone virtual for 2020.
Here is what you can do:
- Share this link on your social media https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28JH8AGGO4DDD?ref_=wl_share
- Forward this link to your friends, relatives and community partners https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28JH8AGGO4DDD?ref_=wl_share
- Purchase a gift from the list https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28JH8AGGO4DDD?ref_=wl_share
Please Note: All gifts purchased from this list must have a delivery date of Dec. 14 so that we can get them in time to deliver them by Dec. 19.
Best Regards, Columbia County Child Welfare
