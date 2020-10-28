With a local elections coming up, I think it’s important to do your research on each candidate to find who shares your values best, and when it comes to Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1, mine was Brandee Dudzic. She understands very real issues going on in the county and in the country and she will work tirelessly to fix them. Her pro-worker and pro-environment policies have earned her numerous endorsements from local farms and shops, local unions and even nationwide climate and veteran organizations such as the Sunrise Movement, Sierra Club, and Vets for the People. Brandee is also a veteran, and as a vet she has founded Repatriate Our Patriots, a group that helps deported veterans come back to their homes in the U.S. I believe no other candidate for County Commissioner, Position 1, cares as much about their county and the people in it as Brandee Dudzic.
Ross Cahill
St. Helens
(0) comments
