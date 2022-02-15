I live in Columbia County and am ecstatic the County Commissioners unanimously approved the NEXT project permits.
This is the type of project that lifts us up as a community. NEXT has already signed agreements for local hiring and union hiring. That means my friends and neighbors get lucrative jobs to support their families and bounce back from the COVID slump. And when you hire local, it means all that money lands locally. Small businesses will see jumps in sales. There will be an increased in tourism and recreation. There will be funding for local projects and we’ll see new businesses open.
The county’s economy is slowly fading and family farms like the Lillich’s won’t fix that. County funding is strained, and Seely Mint can’t fill that gap. Climate change is impacting the Pacific northwest, and Columbia Riverkeeper’s NIMBY stance won’t reverse that.
NEXT is good for our environmental and economic success, and the County Commissioners know that. Thank you Commissioners Magruder, Heimuller and Garrett. The residents of Columbia County are better off because you are our trusted leaders.
Paul Philpott
Rainier
