I am writing in support of a bill to end coyote killing contests in Oregon — HB 2728, introduced by Rep. Brad Witt.
The bill has received bipartisan support in the Oregon legislature. I am repulsed by the idea of targeting any of Oregon’s wildlife with mass slaughter in the form of a contest to win cash and prizes.
Last year more than 500 coyotes were indiscriminately killed in contests to win cash and prizes. In January 2021 more than 272 coyotes were slaughtered in a two-day competition in Southeast Oregon. This behavior is counter to Oregon’s values, and not supported by any science as a way to manage coyote populations.
I’m a native Oregonian, and am horrified to know that these slaughters are allowed to happen in our state. It is counter to my values and Oregon’s values. They violate the tenets of responsible stewardship, ethical sportsmanship and respect for the wildlife we all enjoy.
Please encourage your representatives to move this bill swiftly forward to rid our state of these pointless and wasteful killing contests.
Pam Powell
St. Helens
