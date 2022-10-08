I would like to take this opportunity to formally endorse Debbie Klug for the County Clerk position.
Debbie has been a valued member of the clerks office for over 15 years. Debbie is a skilled manager with an incredible attention to detail.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
***All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!!: Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Columbia County Residents
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|Out-of–County Residents
|$64.00
|for 365 days
Get your first 30 days FREE when you sign up for Full Access Digital here.
(Use this option to sign up for a Month-to-Month Full Access Digital Subscription during the current special.)
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Chronicle delivered to your mailbox each week.
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month to Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The St. Helens Chronicle to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-503-397-0116.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
I would like to take this opportunity to formally endorse Debbie Klug for the County Clerk position.
Debbie has been a valued member of the clerks office for over 15 years. Debbie is a skilled manager with an incredible attention to detail.
Debbie's dedication to our county her attention to detail along with her great integrity are just a few of the many key reasons Columbia county needs to retain her as our County Clerk.
I have known Debbie Klug my entire life and can't think of anyone more honest and upstanding than her.
Thank you.
Melinda R. Hilts
Columbia County resident
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.