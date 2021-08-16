Enough people squawked and congress and The White House listened so the moratorium on evictions, even though illegal, have been extended until Oct 3.
When the Soviets took control of eastern Europe, they shoved the landowners and their family into one of their bedrooms and placed homeless families in each of the other bedrooms. Food located in the common kitchen was declared public on a first come first served basis no matter who purchased it.
Most local rentals are locally owned, so if the government limits evictions, and renters pay no rent, where are the owners going to get the money to pay their property taxes at the end of the year? Do you think the county commissioners are going to issue a moratorium on property taxes? Will the county eliminate their precious CCRider?
Like many property owners my sister has started the steps toward selling her four-plex before money really starts to get tight, what choice do they have? The end is foreseeable, lost rent will become uncollectible, COVID money will get lost in the shuffle, and the county will either put liens against the property for back taxes or seize the rental property for themselves. So ends affordable housing in America.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
