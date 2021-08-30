Some one - maybe the county’s legal counsel - needs to explain to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley that he took an oath to enforce the laws of the state and county and not just the laws he personally believes in.
The sheriff says he won’t enforce any mark mandate that only local officials should have this authority. He says the governor’s order in not constitutional. The sheriff surely realizes that only the courts decide what is constitutional and what is not. I might have a view of a law but the law is the law unless it is changed in court and overturned.
It is depressing to realize that a law enforcement official doesn’t seem to have a basic understanding of our constitutional system.
Ray Horn
Scappoose
