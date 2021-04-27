The Scappoose Fire District Board of Directors urges a yes vote on Measure 5-285 for the support of the District’s emergency response capability to fires, medical emergencies and other emergency service needs.
The community’s demand for fire and EMS response is increasing. In 2020 SRFD responded to 1,916 calls, of which 767 were overlapping calls. This means staff were responding to multiple calls at once leaving no local ambulance staffing available. Should a trauma, cardiac arrest, or other critical call come in, you will have to wait for reliable paramedic response from another community.
This replacement levy retains all current emergency services staff and adds three additional 24-hour positions, allowing SRFD to staff two ambulances 24/day.
The Board of Directors would like to thank the voters of the District for their past support and ask for the approval of the replacement levy that will ensure effective emergency response for the protection of life and property.
Please vote yes on Ballot Measure 5-285.
Board President Dave Sorenson
Board Vice-President Mark Gift
Director Susan Reeves
Director David Graham
Director Andy Krieck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.