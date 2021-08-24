The Constitution is the final law of our country, unless following it can harm or endanger the citizens.
Then it drops to second, and the health and welfare of the Citizens over rules it.
You may have a right to wear or not wear what you please, but if not wearing a mask endangers other Citizens, and the ruling government authority says to wear it, it wouldn’t be too smart to go without it.
Denis Shook
Warren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.