January 29, 2023
The Honorable Jeff Merkley, United States Senate
Washington, D.C. 20510
Re: Funding for the Monarch butterfly habitat in Oregon
(source: The Chief, “Oregon to see $557,600 for butterfly habitats”, January 6, 2023, pg A6)
Dear Senator Merkley,
Well-meaning people sometimes do the wrong things. The attempt to improve habitat for the Monarch butterfly in Oregon by encouraging the propagation of milkweed is the wrong thing for Oregon.
I lived my childhood on a cattle, hay and mint farm west of Clatskanie. As the oldest child, who was needed to help out, one of my jobs was to pull up milkweed by the roots and place the plants in a burn barrel; not to leave them on the ground to dry and become mixed with the hay and mint cuttings. Why? Like tansy ragwort, introduced in the US in the 1600s, milkweed is invasive, deemed toxic, which can severely reduce pasture capacity and desirable forage. I believe these sources give you a sense of why milkweed is not a simple issue:
(1) search 'milkweed' on the site of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org;
I have two initial questions about the total $1 million taxpayer-funded Monarch butterfly project.
First, is the butterfly really endangered? We're told it is. I've become skeptical of the claims by "researchers", under the umbrella of climate change, who come up with numbers not supported by real evidence. I believe the American people have heard too much 'persuading' and not enough 'informing'. We're told that the evidence for the butterfly population decline is obtained by 'sampling'. For some, sufficient sampling is the counting, re-counting, and counting again until the "researcher" arrives at the desired result. But trustworthy sampling is a serious statistical tool that requires careful design supported by mathematical rigor. It can be an expensive task. Is true statistical sampling the underpinning of the butterfly project? Please share the results.
Second, have the groups and individuals who graze cattle, sheep, or horses, produce crops grown for animal feed, cultivate turf grasses or crops like mint, on Oregon soil, been fully informed about this butterfly project? Your own website says this about you, "He’s fought to protect Oregon’s coastal and agricultural economies from the effects of climate chaos, . . ." I fail to see how introducing invasive plants, potentially toxic to animals, ruinous to animal feed crops and other crops like mint that make up historic Oregon agricultural economies, can help the planet. Ruining land for food production can bring about real chaos. The million dollar butterfly project appears to have been mobilized quickly, perhaps too quickly, where the impact on Oregon’s agricultural economies has not been assessed properly and fairly. Farm kids, like me, helped put out hotspots of milkweed and tansy without herbicides, but the purposeful large scale altering of habitat could become out of control and ruinous.
Please lead your team for all of us by instructing them to slow down and think things through.
Sincerely,
Sharon Coates, Clatskanie, OR 97016-0366
cc:
Oregon Seed Association Oregon Horse Council
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association Oregon Wheat Commission
Oregon Humane Society Oregon Mint Commission
Oregon Sheep Growers Association Oregon 4-H Foundation
Oregon Veterinary Medical Association
Oregon Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association
