To all my conservative neighbors, if you are outraged and upset by the liberal shutdowns and restrictions on your freedoms, then I suggest you get vaccinated.
If we can vaccinate most adults in the state and country in relatively short order, then it will be hard for liberal politicians to justify more state lock-downs. Data shows that Conservatives are more likely to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine. However, if that can get reversed, then Democrats won’t be able to make any more excuses. That will show them, right?
As new variants are starting to become the dominant strain in pockets of the U.S., we are at a consequential inflection point. If we can reach herd immunity in a reasonable time, we can finally put this pandemic behind us.
For those that are hesitant about getting vaccinated, the decision to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout may have finally convinced you to forgo the shot. I believe this is an ill-advised decision.
And now you should feel even more confident that the FDA and CDC are acting carefully with safety at the forefront. Every single day, people die of old age, heart issues, cancer, and blood clots; inferring causality is incredibly difficult, and the risks and consequences of forgoing the vaccine are far greater and more severe.
On April 19th, all Oregon adults become eligible for the shot. Now stick it to the Man, and stick it in your arm.
Robert Backus
Warren
