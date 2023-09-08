Letters to the Editor
County Media, Inc.

One year ago today, my life was saved by the Angels of St. Helens Walmart; Paramedics/EMTs, and ER Staff at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital and rehabilitation specialists at Vibra in Portland.

I couldn’t be more thankful to all of you!

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are you going to miss about summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.