The Columbia County Law library helps people experiencing domestic violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Columbia County Law Library is a safe place to learn about different types of protection orders and get assistance in filling out court forms. We can help with:
- Elderly Persons and Persons with Disabilities Abuse Prevention Act (EPPDAPA) Restraining Orders
- Family Abuse Prevention Act (FAPA) Restraining Orders
- Sexual Abuse Protection Orders (SAPO)
- Stalking Protection Orders
- Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO)
Please call 503-396-5433 to schedule an appointment or email the law librarian at brandee@columbiacll.org
If you need help with safely planning or wish to speak to an advocate, you can always call SAFE of Columbia County at 503-397-6161
Brandee Dudzic
St. Helens
