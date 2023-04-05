Here we go again another feasibility study to build a hospital.
Columbia County tax payers got hosed on the last attempt at building a hospital. Years later the land sits vacant and the money we were duped out of was never returned to us. The only people who benefited were all the consultants and lawyers involved and the people of Columbia County were left holding the empty bag of no hospital.
