In reading Wayne Mayo’s letter to the editor in the May 17 edition of the Chronicle, I was interested to follow-up on the ‘evidence’ released by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R, Kentucky).
Mr. Mayo was disappointed in the coverage the Chronicle gave to this topic.
While I believe there is likely some impropriety related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine during the second term of the Obama administration, I couldn’t find hard evidence of much of anything that has come out of that Committee’s work.
Mr. Mayo discloses a litany of ‘evidence’ in his letter to the editor which I could not corroborate through reading multiple articles related to the press releases made by the Committee.
And finally, the Chronicle is the last place I would want to look to for national news and information (which means I don’t think it deserved a place on any page).
