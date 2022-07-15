After college I worked as a Purchasing Agent/Accounts Payable for the ODHS facilities in Pendleton which included a psychiatric hospital with an average 119 patients and a long care developmentally disabled facility with 76 residents.
For seven years I had an intimate closeup daily look at the costs associated with operating and maintaining healthcare.
I would like to commend the outstanding work of Zoe Gottlieb in the ongoing examination of the failure of Columbia Hospital District to justify building a hospital in Columbia County (St Helens).
The only key factor that I see omitted was the completion of the new four-lane highway between Linnton and Columbia City which reduced patient transport time by more than 50% prior to the updated CMS Section 485.61D(c) that went into effect Jan 2006.
Even with the recent population growth in Columbia County, the county still lacks the industrial growth necessary for my old bosses at ODHS to approve building a facility within 35 miles of Portland considering the closures of Boise Cascade, Armstrong Ceiling Tile, the veneer plant and mill on Deer Island Road.
The recent approval by the county commissioners to once again spend taxpayer money to pursue a lost cause reflects directly on our local and state leadership qualities, or the lack thereof.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.