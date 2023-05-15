I am concerned that the problems of turmoil, additional stress, low morale, hostile working conditions and no confidence in Chief Medina may be having on our first responders.
These problems could possibly distract them in the performance of their emergency operations.
This job requires constant vigilance and these unnecessary distractions could cause injury to themselves and or citizens. CRF&R Firefighters and Medics perform with professionalism and skill at all times.
This turmoil at CRF&R requires immediate consideration and resolution. Citizens can initiate this by voting for Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby and Richard Fletcher to the CRF&R Board by May 16.
Also, citizens can initiate a Recall Petition using Oregon Elections Division Recall Manual , adopted by Oregon Administrative rule # 165-014-0005 @ www.oregonvotes.gov, (503) 986-1518
