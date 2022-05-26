In 2014 the Onion ran a story after a school shooting that read “There is no way to stop this sort of thing, says the nation where this regularly happens.”
I am appalled when I hear about mass shootings. A shooting on May 20th in Buffalo NY, killing 28; followed by a school shooting in Texas. In Texas 21 people were killed, 19 of them children.
The kid that shot up the 4th grade class in Uvalde Texas was only 18-years-old. He had a semiautomatic rifle.
It would appear that the Republicans on the Supreme Court would like to make semi-auto weapons like this available to everyone. They seem to think that the 2nd Amendment allows large magazines and automatic assault weapons. This amendment was written at a time when repeating weapons and loadable cartridges didn’t even exist. It was written to protect slave owners from possible slave uprisings. Would you believe, the 2nd Amendment was written to help slavery?
I hope that this last shooting is a wake-up to the right wing to pass some reasonable gun laws. The sad thing is that the gun lobby has spent millions of dollars in buying politician’s votes. Buying their votes just so that they will not vote for safe and reasonable gun laws. We have had 288 school shooting, so far this year.
There is no reason for this sort of thing. America has more guns than people. No other country in this world has these many shootings.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.