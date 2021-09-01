Over 26,000 vehicles per day commute from or pass thru Columbia County on each work day of which 73% exceed the basic rule, speeding, and 36% have burnt out lights, bald or improper tires, fail to stop at stop signs or yellow lights and talk on cell phones while holding them in their hands.
And in addition, there are occasional accidents, robberies and shoplifting keeping our local city, county and state law enforcement officers on their toes.
Much to the dismay of many of those who wrote their disapproval of Sheriff Pixley’s open letter to Governor Brown, COVID mandates are administrative rules administered under the authority of OSHA. They allow business owners and employees to refuse service and or access to places of business to those who are not vaccinated or who are not wearing a mask. If these individuals become violent or spit on the owners/employers then they may call for law enforcement for assistance in which these individuals can be charged with criminal trespass or civil disturbance.
Having had numerous surgeries, it is extremely difficult for me to breathe with a mask on so I limit my activities to meet Governor Brown’s mandates; and yes it is upsetting to see unmasked people acting carefree and enjoying life but it is a free country, or was.
Joseph Turner
Columbia City
