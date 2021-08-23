I was appalled when I read Sheriff Pixley’s August 19th letter to our Governor. He began his letter with the statement “As Sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide for the peace and safety of those in Columbia County.”
I have always believed that people in this country have a right to be stupid unless their stupidity puts others in Jeopardy. Governor Kate Brown issued her Mask Mandate to try and protect the people in our State. The Governor has asked people to wear masks when congregating indoors. She is also asking educators to be vaccinated and school children to be masked.
I agree that our County Sheriff is our only elected law enforcement official. He also swore an oath to support our Oregon and Federal Constitution. His oath did not give him option to be above the law or the right to ignore any law he does not like.
With the COVID Delta Variant, there has been a major surge of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County.
Pixley’s letter to the governor is both reckless and irresponsible. His actions will endanger the lives of the citizen’s that he has sworn to protect.
I hope he has second thoughts about his letter. I both supported and voted for him during this last election. I now have second thoughts.
Sincerely,
William Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.