In December 2019 we relocated to St. Helens to our forever home on the river. After living in the Portland area most of our lives with short stints in Boston and San Francisco we were ready for a true community.
We certainly found one, even in a pandemic I’ve met more people here than anywhere else we have ever lived. St. Helens is a true gem, and I intend to see it stay a gem while absorbing the growth and change that is at our doorstep. St. Helens is growing, it is going to change.
We need to be ready, we need to be proactive. It can be done in a way that enhances our community and helps us all thrive. I was recently asked to join the committee for the new public safety facility that is so desperately needed. I was incredibly impressed by the research and planning that has gone into this project, and I was proud of the considerate and thoughtful debate that the committee engaged in.
Our gem of a city deserves a proper facility for our officers, our residents, victims, and more. I don’t have the space to go
into all the aspects that are urgently important here, so I encourage you to visit the website and read all the plans, and attend any virtual community meetings you can.
The cost of not having a proper facility far outweighs the modest proposal presented. I intend to not just live in St. Helens but to thrive here.
Michell Damis
St. Helens
