This is not the time for the city to be building a new law enforcement facility.
We have people out of work, a homeless crisis, and a pandemic that is not under control. The majority of middle class and lower income people are struggling to stay a float and you want to hit us with a fee increase to pay for an unnecessary new facility. And frankly I am not inclined to pay for any new facility at anytime.
Policing has become a Gestapo type experience in the city and county. It is all about revenue and writing tickets. What happened to community policing and the friendly officer who was there to help you not harass you with petty crap that turns into a needless ticket?
What we need more than a new facility is a policing review board.
Claude Oglethorpe Klein
Yankton
