This Sunday The Oregonian endorsed candidate Tina Kotek although they admitted "She leans toward supporting a state education department recommendation to permanently remove a requirement that high school students prove proficiency in math, reading and language arts – opening the door for students to earn diplomas with no more than Ds on their report cards."
I remember teaching remedial English and math classes in the evenings so my students could pass their army vocational training classes the following day. What good is an education when a “graduate” can not read or understand spoken English, nor give change for a $20 bill?
