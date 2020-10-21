Letter to the Editor

Judge Grant has served  as a judge for over 12 years,  and before that she was an  attorney standing in the courtroom  of the current Columbia  County presiding judge that  has recently endorsed her, the honorable Judge Grove.  Judge Grant has proven  herself to the people of Columbia County through  the most important values a judge must hold: being  fair, dedicated, honest, firm,  upholding the law and having  integrity. 

She has a history of  knowledge from criminal law  all the way to family law, as  well as countless testimonies  and familiarity with social  services.  I will never forget when  I was about 19 I had been  talking with a judge who was  currently on his ninth term  and I asked how he managed  to set personal feelings aside,  his response was memorable.  He said, “Judges do not follow  their feelings, they follow  the law.” This man continued  and has continued to be  someone who has inspired  me (and many others) into retirement, and until I met  Judge Grant, no one could  compare. 

Judge Grant has been  the voice for many, I have  witnessed this first hand more  than once. It is now our turn  to be her voice in keeping her  reputation positive and getting  her reelected.  Judge Grant is more than  just a name on a sign on the  side of the road. 

Vote Judge Grant Nov. 3. 

Debbie Merry 

Clatskanie

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you believe Oregon’s Vote-By-Mail system is secure and safe?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.