Again the City of St Helens shows a lack of concern for transparency.

On June 6th 2023 and June 7th, I suggested the City should give an updated report on the failed 2 MG reservoir. I got replies of no intention and it's not necessary. The Spotlights, Scott Keith was given the Pittsburg Road 2 MG reservoir statement on June 28th. The newspaper's request seems to have received an overdue update. This is lack of transparency, and this information should have been shared voluntarily with The Chronicle.

