I served in the military from June 1969 to Nov. 1980 including 19 months in Vietnam.
After college I worked as the Purchasing Agent/Accounts Payable for Eastern Oregon Psychiatric Center and Eastern Oregon Training Center (the old Eastern Oregon State Hospital - DHS) from July 1989 to July 1996.
The essence of the medical "Golden Hour" was proven time and time again in Vietnam with a survival rate of 92%. When discussing 'justification' for the need of a hospital there are three key statistics pertaining to access to acute medical care within the 'Golden Hour.'
- Are there communities in Columbia County that serve more than 50,000 people each?
- Are there large employers with more than 100 employees?
- Is there access to acute medical care available within the 'Golden Hour'?
Good Sam Legacy - Providence - PDX Metro (St Helens - Scappoose - Columbia City)
St Johns, Longview (Rainier - Clatskanie)
OHSU Medical, Hillsboro (Vernonia)
VA Medical Vancouver - Portland - Beaverton (for veterans)
My old bosses at Salem will never approve a hospital as long as we are within the 'Golden Hour.' The local people were already cheated out of tax money with the dream of a local hospital, let's not go down that path unless we can prove the three key statistics.
Joseph Turner
SGT US Army (disabled)
Columbia City
