Another “disappointed” letter to Sheriff Pixley.
Please know, Sheriff, that many residents of Columbia County do not support the sentiments in your letter to Gov. Brown. None of us enjoy wearing masks. Most of us were hoping this awful virus was behind us. But now COVID-19 cases are once again raging throughout our country, our state, and our county, principally due to unvaccinated, unmasked individuals.
By encouraging Columbia County residents not to follow medically recommended restrictions (especially masks), you are imposing on the health and welfare of ALL of us. You stated, “I…have the right to do what is in the best interest of our community”. Isn’t maintaining the health of our community in everyones “best interest”?
Columbia County is not an isolated entity. Our actions effect other regions. Many of us depend on the Portland area for our livelihoods and, more importantly, our health care. Since we DO NOT have a hospital, all our very sick patients will need to go somewhere else for care – likely Portland. This places an additional burden on their resources and an already stressed health system.
Sheriff, one of your Value Statements is, “The rights of all are upheld and protected.” If true, then our right to feel safe and remain healthy should be considered. Unfortunately, you appear to be more interested in gaining political points than abiding by the law and protecting the health of your community. How very sad for our county.
Christine Ebrahimi
Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.