Under the St. Helens proposed budget our library services would be drastically cut by 21%, including the elimination of our Youth Librarian position.
We are fortunate here in St. Helens to have a Library that offers so much to our community. It serves as the center for many activities that enrichen the lives of our local citizens. I’d like to start with just a few of the projects that were maintained by our former Youth Librarian. To start, I will mention Makerspace first, as it’s a place for kids, teens, and adults to conduct hands-on projects using problem solving, and creativity at the library’s initiative, to bring science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) to the community. The Lab contains a 3-D printer, laser cutter, computers, tablets, and other tools, for all ages.
Additional projects, but not all, are ‘Nature Buddies”, Summer Library Challenge, Winter Reading, Toddler/Preschool Storytime, and “Library of Things” where you can learn how to make pasta from a machine, learn about rain clouds through a telescope, learn navigation constellations, and play with math and coding. The library provides many learning opportunities for families in our area that would otherwise be unaffordable. The library provides the internet for students and adults, and a safe place to study.
Please let our St. Helens City Council know that the proposed cuts to the library would drastically impact the many services the library provides that enrich our community.
Lynne Pettit, President
Friends of the Library
