I’ve been fortunate since my military discharge forty years ago to live in communities with access to Grocery Outlet stores, not only where customers can save an average 42% savings on their goods but also the flexibility of individual stores to adjust their inventories to meet their local community buying habits.
With the opening of the St Helens Grocery Outlet store it's like Columbia County has won the lottery. Not only is there a Super Wal-Mart and Winco at Longview, WA; Columbia County residents can shop at Grocery Outlet and Dollar General in Rainier; Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in St Helens; Grocery Outlet, Fred Meyers and Bi-Mart in Scappoose then swing by IGA for fresh meat and deli items on their way home.
Using our local CCRider shuttle, residents with limited travel options can easily shop at Grocery Out, Safeway, Dollar Tree, Wal-Mat and IGA and soon the new Columbia Pacific Food Bank all located along its established route in St Helens.
Although Columbia County struggles to bring in industries to provide local jobs, it has hit a home run in bringing in consumer services to its growing communities.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.