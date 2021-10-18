I've read several articles recently about how vet clinics statewide are facing staffing shortages along with the need to work through appointment backlogs caused by early COVID-19 restrictions.
As a result, I'd like to give a shout out to the entire staff of Midway Veterinary Hospital in Warren. Although I'm sure they have dealt with stress, they've maintained their professionalism and friendly attitude, and my pets have been given the same great care as always.
I'd like to encourage others to give a special thanks to their vet clinic of choice. We can all use a pat on the back now and then.
Judy Linton
St. Helens
