Sheriff Brian Pixley is abdicating his duty to protect his citizens by refusing to enforce the mask and vaccine mandates set forth by the Governor.
When a sworn officer refuses to answer calls from his community, he is no longer able to be trusted. We foolishly have given the Sheriff’s Office in this county the role of arbiter of our State’s constitution, rather than the courts.
He’s taken this role and expanded on this power trip by going beyond gun rights, the guise this ordinance was passed under, and moved to decline to enforce anything he disagrees with.
We are not safe with a sheriff who refuses to protect our community by enforcing the safety measures spelled out, and embarrassingly believes he speaks for the entire county by posting his defiance on the official Facebook Feed.
I look forward to supporting any challengers to his position in the next election for Sheriff.
Rob Forman
Columbia City
