As thousands of Americans continue to die from the COVID, it is discouraging to see so many Americans who can't bother with something as simple as wearing a mask in public places.
I have noticed many maskless shoppers in the Scappoose Fred Meyer. Store employees tell me that management doesn't want to offend the offending shoppers as it might be bad for business. So checkers have to serve people without masks, something that bothers some of them.
I work in Portland and have noticed that mask compliance in the St. Johns Fred Meter appears to be much better than Scappoose, so I do as much of my shopping as I can in the Portland stores. Others who work in Portland might want to do the same.
Ray Horn
Scappoose
