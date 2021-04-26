We are urging all voters in the Scappoose Rural Fire District to vote yes on the proposed replacement levy Measure 5-285 for emergency service operations.
Throughout the years we have personally called upon the Scappoose Fire District for both fire and ambulance services. The quality of service provided has always been excellent with very professional EMT/Firefighter personnel arriving to help, as well as quick response times.
We could not imagine life in our community continuing without these vital services. A YES vote will allow the Fire District to keep up with the increasing demands for service by adding three additional Firefighter/EMT personnel, and an ambulance replacement. These changes will allow the Fire District to maintain and improve on the excellent service they already provide.
Please join us by voting yes on Measure 5-285 on May 18th.
Kyle and Cathy Horness
Scappoose
