Why are Colombian County Port Commissioners not accepting dot Northwest Innovations that no longer exist?
And watching their communications they say people can make $60,000 a year working at a methanol plant. At $60,000 a year you can't even afford to buy a home next to the 16-acre toxic dump site by the fairgrounds.
Maybe our old time Port commissioners need to retire and let the Next Generation fix the damage that these uneducated Port Commissioners have done.
Diana Robinson
St. Helens
