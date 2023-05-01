I am writing in support of the Columbia County Sheriff’s levy, Measure 5-290. For years our Sheriff’s Department has been underfunded and understaffed and this proposed level of support is long overdue. Sheriff Pixley and our County Commissioners have done as much as they can with the current level of staffing. The County needs Measure 5-290 to be passed and your support and mine are required to get the job done. It’s the right thing to do for a safer Columbia County. Please vote yes on Measure 5-290.
Sincerely,
