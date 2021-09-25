You are participants in a City being run by John Walsh, Matt Brown and Mayor Rick Scholl.
The Administration needs to be held responsible for the leaking reservoir issue. There are contracted stipulations regarding the empty reservoir that are not being fulfilled.
W-449 legally-signed contract with WPI is failure issue:
- It is not fulfilled.
- Corrections were to be made within 60 days of failure.
- Deteriorating weather will cause ground water and moisture infiltration.
- This was the cause of the initial 2016 bid.
Has a contractor/client responsibility determination arisen due to non-inspection during Geotextile installation?
Is the City embarrassed of their inability to enforce contracted stipulations?
My opinion has been printed in both local newspapers, with no return comments from the City on this matter. Therefore, may I assume my statements are factual?
Is the City’s silence a hope to delete some public awareness and transparency?
Council members, please ask the Mayor:
1. Is something being hidden that prolongs the contract.
2. Who is responsible for completing this contract? Who will see it through to fruition.
3. s the reservoir beyond repair? Have previous work errors reduced the ability of a fix?
4. How much City funding has been paid to attorneys in trying to enforce the contract?
This is a Administration failure of the most obvious kind. Failure after failure have ensued. It is time to admit defeat and correct this problem properly with a new reservoir.
Ron Trommlitz
St.Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.