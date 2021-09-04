I read that our sheriff is announcing which declarations and laws he is not going to enforce. Apparently, he has not noticed that in Columbia County the number of Covid cases and deaths is escalating astronomically, coincidentally increasing in other areas of the country where vaccination rates are abysmally low.
Many of us have assumed a degree of responsibility for everyone which seems prudent and wise. The sheriff chooses to ignore the old adage – an ounce of prevention.
Surely the law enforcement agency of Oregon must become involved and investigate this grievous abdication of responsibility. The egregious action must be challenged and the sheriff cited for malfeasance or relieved from duty (before the next election).
Then in a subsequent article, it is revealed that one of our Columbia County Commissioners has a similar skeptical view when Tillamook and Josephine Counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold bodies since the mortuaries are overwhelmed. Although the rate of vaccinations is only 53% in Josephine County, the Commissioners, there, are not promoting the vaccine, unlike Tillamook.
Furthermore, this writer appreciates the enlightened position of the other two Columbia County Commissioners, Magruder and Heimuller.
Paul Nys
Rainier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.