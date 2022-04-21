Oregon law stipulates that parties conduct closed primaries, meaning only registered party members can participate in a political party's primary election.
In January 2016 Oregon enacted the Oregon Motor Voter law in which all residents who obtain or renew an Oregon Drivers License or Identification Card are automatically registered to vote. Those not choosing a political party are automatically registered as a Non Affiliated Voter.
Over time, those not interested in the political process or dissatisfied with the extreme politics of the main parties have become the majority. The Oregon Secretary of State’s April 2022 report shows that 1,027,139 are Non Affiliated while only 1,018,350 are Democrats and 725,055 are Republicans.
My question of the week: why are the majority of Oregon taxpayers paying for a primary election in which they are not allowed to vote?
This year Alaska is implementing a 4 tier rating open primary system in which all the candidates are on the same ballot and all the voters get to vote. During the primary the least favorite are eliminated, and then the next until the winner has more than 50% of the vote. Maybe it’s something to consider.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
