Rep. Brad Witt’s bill to ban coyote contests is not based on morality, as he claims, it’s rooted in prejudice, bigotry and discrimination--behaviors that Oregon Democrats declared would have no place in their legislative agenda this year.
What they actually meant though, was except where those traits are useful to further their virtue signaling agenda on behalf of pseudo-intellectual, urban elites and so-called “progressive” radicals.
If it were immoral to participate in a hunting contest, then Witt would be going after the Boone & Crockett, Safari International and dozens of other similar clubs who give awards based on dead animals or the “big buck” contests held throughout the State. Instead, he’s criminalizing the single event with the lowest participation rates held in regions with the least populations, votes and money and attended by those with the most serious socio-economic challenges. Talk about offensive conduct. How would enlightened Oregonians emote if Witt took his “woke” action to eliminate the traditions of a POC community?
Just because you find someone else’s customs and culture to be repugnant shouldn’t mean that you have the right to use your power to force a minority to adhere to your philosophy. That’s not democracy, it’s mob rule.
Witt and other elected Oregon Democrats’ continual demands for tolerance and inclusiveness are meaningless in the face of their hypocritical legislation, justifiable only in their hatred and contempt for how other people chose to live their own lives.
Shaun W Robertson
John Day
