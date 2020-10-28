I am imploring voters living within the Rainier Cemetery District (Clatskanie, Rainier and all area in between) to vote YES on the minuscule increase they are currently seeking. $0.05/$1,000 equals $12.50 per year on a home assessed at $250,000. Twelve cemeteries for one man to maintain, with deteriorating equipment, is unfathomable to me, let alone the fact that this one individual also has to keep the burial records and complete all paperwork required in the burying of our dead. This tax rate has not been increased for decades and I would guess that we have some of the cheapest plot prices in the state. The Rainier Cemetery District Board of Directors has been incredibly frugal and efficient through the years, but continuing to fulfill the needs of our communities, as well as the laws required of them by the state on such little revenue is pretty much impossible. When no one is willing to lead such a hopeless mission, or work in such demanding conditions, what do we do then? A nickel per $1,000 of value is little to ask to fix this situation. Please join me in voting YES on the cemetery tax rate increase.
Kathy Engel
Clatskanie
