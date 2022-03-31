I applaud Paul Nys letter last week on his description of the waste of resources in Columbia County’s past feeble attempt to build a hospital.
After graduating college with a degree in accounting I worked as a Purchasing Agent/Accounts Payable for the Oregon Department of Human Services in three of their agencies. One was a psychiatric hospital with an average of 117 patients and another was a long-term care facility with 79 developmentally disabled clients.
Purchasing personal items such as a toothbrush to a $32,000 heat exchanger for the hospital heating system; from flying in a podiatrist from Portland to negotiating a multi-million food service contract with monthly payments of $836,000; endlessly, sometimes 48 hours a week for seven years.
In short, Columbia County was denied a hospital because of two factors. Location; routine medical care is available in Portland within the “Golden Hour”, and advanced trauma care is available in Portland within 25 minutes with a helicopter. Need; 27,000 cars commute to Portland and Beaverton Metro areas per day because of the lack of jobs.
I could write a 5,000-word legal brief but the facts above are plain and simple, my old bosses in Salem will not approve a hospital for Columbia County. And with the close of Boise Cascade and Armstrong Ceiling Tile, the reasons for denial have only grown.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
