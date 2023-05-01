I am writing to extend my support for Pat Kessi for the Scappoose School Board. I have known Pat for many years and have witnessed his dedication and commitment to lift all kids up in our community. Pat makes youth in our community a priority and does not miss a chance to support our youth- coaching, guiding, offering a high-five or congrats, and being involved with kids in sports, school, and community events.
Two of my children are in 4-H with Pat’s children raising swine for the county fair. Pat goes above and beyond to support all of the kids participating, and encourages them to live up to the four Hs: Head, Hands, Heart, Health. He is actively involved with this organization and he engages with each child in their learning and growth. This is the quality of leader we need for the Scappoose School District and working directly for our students, families and educators.
