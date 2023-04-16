I realize the Chronicle will not print this letter like they haven't printed my other letters.
I am a 67-year-old woman who is legally blind and must talk to email. I worked at Boise Cascade for 22 years and now I'm facing serious health issues from the mill. The people I worked with are dealing with leukemias and blood cancers from working at the mill.
