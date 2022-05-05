Columbia City please support our continued Police Protection Services Option Tax.
It is true that the current five-year levy that supports our Columbia City Police Protection Services will expire in a few months. It is also true that the requested renewal does include an increase in the levy rate by .23 cents per $1,000.
The increase is truly long overdue. Please vote in favor to help keep and support our Columbia City Police Service.
Sally Ann Marson
Columbia City
