As a person who was involved with the Columbia County Soil Survey, I would like to correct Joe Turner on his remarks regarding "Prime Farmland."
"Prime Farmland" is a designation established by the Natural Resources Conservation Service and identifies prime farmland, farmland of statewide importance, farmland of local importance, or farmland of unique importance. It has little to do with soil aspect and everything to do with what can be produced from that soil. The drained organic soils in the Beaver Drainage District are considered "unique."
The mint, as grown on these soils, are certainly not "weeds." The mint oil produced by the Seely family is of such a quality that it is used as a blending oil. That is, an oil that is used to improve the quality of other mint oils.
Few other mint oils produced in this state or elsewhere can equal the quality of oil that is produced in the Beaver Drainage district. The soils in Boardman, Klamath basin and in the Willamette, valley can produce mint, but not oil of the quality that the soils in the Clatskanie area produce.
The soils in the Beaver District are of statewide importance. The should be considered "unique" and should be both protected and preserved for our future.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
