Enough of this crap about Port Westward being prime farmland.
With exception of only a few crops, prime farmland faces the east and south and has an unobstructed access to direct sunlight of which Port Westward faces the northwest and has limited sunlight even during the crop growing months because of the hills.
Prior to moving to Columbia County, I spent 27 years in Umatilla County living and working around small and large corporate farming operations. You don’t have to be a genius to see first-hand the successful farming in the hills of Yankton and Warren, facing east, and the farms and vineyards on the hills facing south and southwest below Skyline Drive.
Seely Mint is extremely successful not because of prime farmland but the type of crop they produce; because mint grows like a weed and is not dependent on how much direct sunlight it has access to.
Columbia County’s attempts to develop and diversify itself are swamped by environmentalists both local and from the Portland metro area; many have never lived around or worked in the agriculture industry.
If this is prime farmland, why haven’t any of them paid the premium and started farming the land themselves?
Joe Turner
Columbia City
